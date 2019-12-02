Taste Test Mondays: we try out Sweetly - Nomu’s sugar substitute

Guests Paul Raphaely – Owner of Nomu Kimberley Barber – NPD development head at Nomu



If you are trying to cut down on your sugar intake but have a sweet tooth, there are a number of artificial sweeteners on the market – but many of them might be fine in a cup or tea or coffee, but what if you want to bake muffins, where the consistency of the batter is reliant on sugar?