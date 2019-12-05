Chatting to prominent parents Michelle Gildenhuys and Emo Adams

Michelle Gildenhuys | Model and Former Miss SA Finalist and Emo Adams | Actor, Singer and Producer.



Our Prominent Parents segment we chat to well known celebrity couple, Michelle Gildenhuys and Emo Adams. Emo was born in Mitchells Plain and made his debut at the age of 9 playing a role in the stage production, District 6, the Musical, with David Kramer and the late Taliep Pietersen. He is a South African Actor, Singer and Producer and is the new Noot vir Noot presenter on SABC 2.