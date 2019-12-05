Being a Dad

Kwanda Ndoda | DGMT Innovation Manager
Stanley DGMT |
Wessel Van Den Berg |
We chat to Stanley who is a father and shared his short story in the DGMT second
edition of the Human Factor publication. We also chat to Wessel van den Berg who is a
Dad and does care work as an activist, researcher and counsellor and did work on the
Men Care Fatherhood Campaign which he co-ordinated at Sonke Gender Justice as well
as Kwanda Ndoda who is the Innovation Manager for DGMT.
