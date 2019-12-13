How Brexit has reshaped the Automotive Industry

Today Steven is having a look at how the uncertainty and confusion around Brexit has
reshaped the car industry. Carmakers and suppliers have spent piles of cash
preparing for a no-deal Brexit (three times) and they still don't know what's going to
happen. Big companies like Nissan are threatening to pull out and other companies
saying new, post-Brexit tariffs will make them uncompetitive.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST