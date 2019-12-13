How Brexit has reshaped the Automotive Industry

Today Steven is having a look at how the uncertainty and confusion around Brexit has

reshaped the car industry. Carmakers and suppliers have spent piles of cash

preparing for a no-deal Brexit (three times) and they still don't know what's going to

happen. Big companies like Nissan are threatening to pull out and other companies

saying new, post-Brexit tariffs will make them uncompetitive.