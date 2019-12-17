Die Weskus issie Beskus

Trotting around the Western Cape can be lots of fun, we are lucky to have the most
incredible fauna and flora coupled with some really chilled hangouts. The best thing about travelling locally is that just when you think you’ve seen it all, out pops another place that someone suggests or even a place that you can rediscover all over again.
Today we take a look at the West Coast and chat to David Smith, the founder of African
Blue Tours, to explore this a little more.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST