Die Weskus issie Beskus

Trotting around the Western Cape can be lots of fun, we are lucky to have the most

incredible fauna and flora coupled with some really chilled hangouts. The best thing about travelling locally is that just when you think you’ve seen it all, out pops another place that someone suggests or even a place that you can rediscover all over again.



Today we take a look at the West Coast and chat to David Smith, the founder of African

Blue Tours, to explore this a little more.