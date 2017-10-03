The sugar industry taking a knock

The sugar tax has been delayed until 2018, but South Africa’s sugar industry

still faces tough times — even without the imposition of a tax on sugary

drinks.

A recent industry-commissioned report showed that, even under existing

circumstances, the sector faces potential job losses and mill closures.

The sector has seen decreased profitability in cane production, steady

declines in the number of hectares being used to grow sugar cane and falling

yields, according to a study by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy at

the University of Pretoria.

Small-scale cane growers in particular have seen rapid declines, with 58 000

hectares going out of production in the past 20 years. As a result, there is

overcapacity at South Africa’s sugar mills.