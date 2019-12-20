Huawei - 5G Ban

5G is an advanced wireless technology that is a superfast fifth generation mobile
internet service. It has rolled out in some countries and boasts download speeds of
about 10 to 20 times higher than we have now and promises more stable connections
too which is meant to make our lives easier. But Chinese tech company Huawei have had a bit of a turbulent year around 5G and here to chat to us about the latest is Malte Zeeck, our DW correspondent from Berlin.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
