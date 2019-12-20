Tina Long - Owner of HOME BAO

The process of cooking- the preparation, the smells and the taste can bring about

moments of nostalgia where just one bite takes you right back to your childhood. Food also has the ability to comfort you, and because we live in such a diverse world we

are spoilt for choice, so if you enjoy Taiwanese meals our next guest might be of interest to you.



Tina Long is the founder of HOME BAO, a Taiwanese cuisine based online business that

delivers dumplings and potstickers to homes around the city.