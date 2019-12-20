Former Eskom Head Honchos arrested

Former Eskom head honchos Abram Masango and France Hlakudi have been arrested
on charges of fraud, corruption and other alleged offences. The charges partly stem
from alleged kickbacks of more than R30-million that Tubular Construction CEO Tony
Trindade and the company’s former chairperson, Mike Lomas, funneled to Masango and
Hlakudi. This was in relation to a R1.2-billion contract the construction company had
clinched for work at Eskom’s problem-ridden Kusile power station project. Trindade and
Lomas will also be charged over the matter.
