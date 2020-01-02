Safety on Long Street

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals, says doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
[VIDEO] Bomb squad disarms explosives strapped to hijacked cash-in-transit guard The guard was hijacked while servicing ATMs in Cape Town on Saturday and later released on the N2, says SBV Services. 31 January 2021 11:50 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit' Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience. 30 January 2021 9:37 AM
Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions. 30 January 2021 8:35 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high. 31 January 2021 10:51 AM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 2:00 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Safety on Long Street

Safety on Long Street

2 January 2020 11:04 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Changing your business model in the face of a pandemic

29 January 2021 12:18 PM

With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.

 

The slotmachine in your pocket - The addictive nature of Tech

29 January 2021 11:46 AM

The future now with dr Roze Phillips.

Classic Vinyl sales still strong despite the pandemic

29 January 2021 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.

 

International news with Deutsche Welle

29 January 2021 10:26 AM

With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded. 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

29 January 2021 10:04 AM
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen

28 January 2021 12:07 PM

With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.

SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin

28 January 2021 11:12 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

International news with Deutsche Welle

28 January 2021 11:01 AM

With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.

SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency

28 January 2021 10:06 AM

Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)

Barbs Wire - 1m vaccines arriving on Monday

28 January 2021 9:45 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

Local

[WATCH] Some Capetonians hit the beaches on Saturday to protest beach ban

[VIDEO] Bomb squad disarms explosives strapped to hijacked cash-in-transit guard

Local

Local

ANCYL calls on Premier David Makhura to face the music

31 January 2021 1:13 PM

Six men killed in brazen shooting in Khayelitsha

31 January 2021 11:50 AM

SA’s first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines leave India

31 January 2021 11:14 AM

