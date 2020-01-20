Roger Lucey- RIP Steve Fataar

Legendary South African musician, Steve Fataar 76 paased away in the early hours of

Saturday morning. Fataar died just hours after playing a gig at a popular Durban venue.

it is suspected he died from lung complications. He and brothers, Ricky and Edries, rose to fame in the 1960 with their band The Flames One of the groups hits was For Your Precious Love.



