TPN credit- getting rid of non paying tenants

Kieno speaks to Michelle Dickens, MD of TPN credit



Non paying tenants are a nightmare for any landlord , you have no income, you not able

to get them out off your property with out a court order,which could take months where

you still wont be getting any income from your investment. How do you make sure the

person looking to rent your property is not a dodgy non payer who will tie you up in

legal wrangles when you want to get them out?