SA man breaks his own barrel-sitting record in Dullstroom

52-year-old Vernon Kruger has broken his own Guinness World record set in 1997 in
Dullstroom in Mpumalanga for the longest time sitting in a wine barrel on top of a pole.
He decided to have another shot at the feat after no-one beat his previous achievement
of 67-days. Kruger is currently on day 70 and has not yet decided when he’ll come down from the barrel which is suspended 8 storeys or 26 metres above the ground.
