Chief Petty officer Dudley Malgas retired last year to much fanfare after 39 years in the
Navy and 22 years spent as the man who fired the Noon Day Gun . What was meant to
be a time to sit back and relax has turned into a nightmare. Mr Malgas has been unable
to access his navy pension that was supposed to take about 3 months to process.
