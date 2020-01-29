Local Musician Profile-Kirsty Adams

Kirsten Adams, known as Kirsty, is a South African vocalist, composer and multi intrumentalist. Trained classicaly on the violin, and a voice for jazz, her musicfuses jazz, R&B and classical musicstyle . She has performed vocally in South Africa and live in New York City, and hascollaborated with South Africa’s finest artists and producers such as

Sloani and Ben Ludik.