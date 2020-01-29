Local Musician Profile-Kirsty Adams

Kirsten Adams, known as Kirsty, is a South African vocalist, composer and multi intrumentalist. Trained classicaly on the violin, and a voice for jazz, her musicfuses jazz, R&B and classical musicstyle . She has performed vocally in South Africa and live in New York City, and hascollaborated with South Africa’s finest artists and producers such as
Sloani and Ben Ludik.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST