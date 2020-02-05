SA's first peer to peer car rental service

South Africa's first peer to peer car rental service , rent my ride has now added a
Professional Fleet Owner Service to it's line up of services. This is aimed at vehicle
dealers and fleet owners who want to list their dormant stock on RentMyRide. They are
using their technological capabilities to target a niche and probably untapped corner
of their market.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST