Copyright Amendment Bill

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minnaar - Restaurateur at Bones Kitchen & Bar
Today at 12:05
Dr Makhosi Khoza appears before State Capture Commission - Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Zondo asks for another three months to finish state capture work.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Today at 12:10
Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 12:15
'They've made it clear they are above the law & untouchable': Magashule trends for defending Zuma.- With Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Lobban - Legal Manager for Cross-Border Taxation at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:23
Malema and Zuma's 'tea party':
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
If Sex Work is illegal, why is SARS taxing OnlyFans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit
Today at 12:27
Constitutional Court upholds all of amaBhungane's arguments regarding unconstitutionality of RICA surveillance
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:27
Gender rights groups and sex workers call foul on double standards on tax and sexwork
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Vidima - Human Rights And Lobying Officer at The Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce
Today at 12:37
Unions (NUMSA & DETAWU) and workers react to Greyhound closure - claim they weren’t consulted and found out through social media (700 workers affected - according to unions)- with audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:41
Garlic prices: Woolies, Pick n Pay, and others probed amid sudden price spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC.
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
DIY with Angelo d’Ambrosio - How to get rid of home-invading insects
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music with Bonfire Buffalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ivy Ann van Rooyen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Tax year end
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Supporters of under-fire CT principal accused of intimidating WCED staffer The WCED says supporters of Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann, have taken things too far with their "intimidatory a... 4 February 2021 11:11 AM
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents. 4 February 2021 10:40 AM
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia. 4 February 2021 9:00 AM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
How to build feedback loops that bring you closer to your clients "Consistently create value for your clients," writes Gedeon Rossouw (Absa CIB). "If you don’t, your business will cease to exist." 4 February 2021 11:44 AM
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates' Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch. 3 February 2021 6:46 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Copyright Amendment Bill

Copyright Amendment Bill

6 February 2020 11:04 AM

Kieno talks Tebogo Sithathu of the Gospel Music Association about a collected effort
from several members of South African organisations to urge the President of South
Africa to sign the copyright amendment bill.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

World Cancer Day

4 February 2021 11:01 AM
#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 February 2021 10:42 AM
International news with Deutsche Welle

4 February 2021 10:22 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report

4 February 2021 10:12 AM

Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.

Barbs Wire - #AceMagashule

4 February 2021 9:47 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury

3 February 2021 12:00 PM

With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

Western Cape  Phase 1 vaccine rollout

3 February 2021 11:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert

3 February 2021 11:54 AM

With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.

Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier

3 February 2021 11:02 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.

SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals

3 February 2021 10:52 AM

Two South African FIFA players have qualified for the FIFA e Club World Cup 2021 finals. Julio  Bianchi  and Kaylan  Moodley are the first South African gamers to secure a spot to the prestigious annual FIFA event to to be played out remotely from 24 to 28 February.
After a fiercely contested  online qualifying campaign with a record number of over 480 teams participating, all 42 participants at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 have been confirmed. Julio & Kaylan represent Goliath Gaming & they will play in Zone 3 which comprises Africa & the Middle East and will go head to head with the beast teams of this region.

[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers

Local

Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business

German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal

World

EWN Highlights

Ahead of African vaccination campaigns, scepticism takes hold

4 February 2021 11:40 AM

No evidence we are tied to ANC faction or Magashule, says ATM

4 February 2021 11:34 AM

Patel: Several govt initiatives under way to focus more on local trade

4 February 2021 11:28 AM

