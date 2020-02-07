Federer Nadal Tennis Match Update

South Africans and people all over the world are on the edge of their seats in
anticipation of the momentous Federer vs Nadal Match in Africa that is set to take
place at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday 7 February.
With the excitement and nail-biting upshot, comes the traffic routes and road closures.
According to the City of Cape Town, those attending the match are encouraged to use
public transport to the Civic Centre bus station and either, catch the free event shuttle
to the stadium, or make use of the Fan Walk.
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Helen Seeney.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST