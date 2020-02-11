Traffic department license center offline

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF A former Cape Town attorney has been found guilty of defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of over R6 million. 2 February 2021 2:42 PM
Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town The demand for cremations has almost tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the City of Cape Town. 2 February 2021 1:36 PM
Why were no arrests made during this weekend's beach protests? Were the lack of arrests this weekend a sign of a racist, classist police service, asks The Midday Report's Lester Kiewit. 2 February 2021 1:23 PM
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be... 2 February 2021 6:46 PM
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Traffic department license center offline

Traffic department license center offline

11 February 2020 11:16 AM

Kieno speaks to City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from world of advertising

2 February 2021 12:05 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women only taxi's

2 February 2021 11:48 AM

Karen Neary , Director of Business Development & Shareholder talks to us about the challenges they faced, how the lockdown has affected business & the entry of bigger players into the women's only taxi business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to Business

2 February 2021 11:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Jenny Morris owner of Yumcious and Robert Hodson General Manager at Centurion Lake Hotel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commissions investigation of the dramatic rise in the price of ginger

2 February 2021 10:54 AM

Kieno speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Last call for City vendors to apply for Smart Supplier Programme

2 February 2021 10:51 AM

Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corruption Watch report on TERS related corruption

2 February 2021 10:21 AM

Kieno speaks to David Lewis Executive Director at Corruption Watch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

2 February 2021 10:08 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #FamilyMeeting #Level3 #Tops

2 February 2021 9:48 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The best investment! Is there such a thing?

1 February 2021 11:44 AM

With Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman

1 February 2021 11:12 AM

With Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

