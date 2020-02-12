US elections 2020 - New Hampshire primary

Kieno speaks to Brooks Spector the Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.



Hundreds of thousands of Democratic voters took to the polls yesterday in New

Hampshire in the United States to choose who they want to stand against Donald

Trump in the presidential election later this year.



The aim of the primaries and caucuses for the more than a dozen hopefuls is to try

and win as many delegates as possible in order to be confirmed as their party's

candidate.