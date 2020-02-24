Taste Test- Doschido Mexican BBQ Smoked Meats

Monday taste Test are the folks from Dos Chido Mexican BBQ out in Durbanville , they specialize in Mexican BBQ & Smoked meats. They smoke their meat in an imported smoker and offer traditional mexican cuisine like your tacos , jalapeno poppers but are best known for the drop of the bone smoked meats. Joining us in studio is the owner Paul Morton.