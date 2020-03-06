Nafiz Modack- Responding to interview with Maj General Veary

On Monday we interviewed Major General Jeremy Veary after the Sunday Times printed
a retraction & apology to theor story they ran a couple of monts before claiming they
had audio recording of Veary soliciting a bribe from Nafiz Modack. Modack got in touch
with us to give us his take on the matter.
