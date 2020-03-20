Tourism in the time of coronavirus

Kieno speaks to Enver Duminy CEO at Cape Town Tourism.



International & local tourism has been one of the first casualties in the Corona Virus

scare. Despite no official ban on local and international travel tourist are cancelling

holidays , China one of SA's top tourist markets has issued a ban on outbound tourism,

while airlines around the world are also either suspending or scaling back services in

and out of the country.