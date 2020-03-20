Psychology , continuing our talk on empathy

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings. 20 March 2020 2:38 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What's on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post's most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we'll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Psychology , continuing our talk on empathy

Psychology , continuing our talk on empathy

Jeremy speaks to Sharissa Bloomberg Psychologist



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

We must save small business at all cost

20 March 2020 12:20 PM
Jerry on the cruise liner Costa Pacifica, they are stuck outside the port of Marseille

20 March 2020 11:55 AM

Jerry on the cruise liner Costa Pacifica, they are stuck outside the port of Marseille , they not being allowed to diesmbark & there are rumours that they may be diverted to Northern Italy

Social distance in the age of Coronavirus

20 March 2020 11:48 AM

Jeremy speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa, about the forces and trends that will shape the future, what those trends are, and why they matter.

How to remain calm & positve in this time of crises

20 March 2020 11:04 AM

Jeremy speaks to Robin banks

Building a routine for your kids during COVID-19

20 March 2020 10:59 AM

Lisa Illingworth, co-founder and CEO of FutureProof SA,

Importance of Water-Reuse,Sanitation and Hygiene at home- Covid-19

20 March 2020 10:51 AM

Jeremy speaks Dr Jo Barnes | Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University

European Central Bank announced €750 billion to prevent businesses collapsing

20 March 2020 10:27 AM

Jeremy speaks to Robb Watts from Berlin.

Barbs Wire: Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus

20 March 2020 10:04 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Western Cape Covid19 update

19 March 2020 11:52 AM

Jeremy speaks to Dr Beth Engelbrecht Head of the Dept of Health in the Western Cape

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

Local

Gauteng Health Dept obtains court order to force Ekurhuleni church to disperse
20 March 2020 5:16 PM

20 March 2020 5:16 PM

COVID-19 regulations under constant review - Lamola
20 March 2020 5:11 PM

20 March 2020 5:11 PM

How public establishments, prisons will be affected by COVID-19 regulations
20 March 2020 4:17 PM

20 March 2020 4:17 PM

