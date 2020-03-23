Taste Test Monday

This week we welcome Andrew Flanagan, owner of The Poke Co. with branches in Sea
Point .Loop &Kloof Street in the CBD . A poke bowl is based upon raw marinated fish,
that’s cubed and layered up with a serving of sticky rice , pickles & various other
ingredients.
Guest: Dr Morne Mostert, Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch universityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Personal Finance with Paul RoelofseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Holly Meadows is the Editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine, she joins us to chat about an initiative by Cosmopolitan to encouraging young people to get into design.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Phumeza Mlungwana a social activist involved with the Cape Town Together Community Action Network.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to BBC correspondent Mahfuz Sadique.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Will Green Programme Director at Grindstone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Rashid Toefy , He is the Deputy Director General: Economic Operations at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism and Richard Mukheibir CEO of Cash Converters Southern Africa who wrote an interesting opinion piece on the need to assist small businesses in this time of crises.LISTEN TO PODCAST