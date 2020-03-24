Barbs Wire - Man under coronavirus quarantine in France ran marathon on balcony

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - keeping the kids entertained through lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 14:54
Quarantunes with the Bottomless Coffee Band
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lourens Rabé - Member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Big Cs that will help us get through this
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Boraine - CEO at Cape Town Partnership
Today at 15:40
Open for calls and listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Story time with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Entrepreneurs hit hard by Coronavirus - ways to stay afloat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Seraj Toefy - Custodian of Entrepreneurship at USB and Head of Africa for Centuro Global
Today at 16:55
#SelfIsoKaraoke with Don Copley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovan Copley - Lead Singer at Hot Water
Today at 17:20
Erica Drowse on Covid-19: We are at war.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Erika Drowse - Integrative GP at Hormonal Health and Wellness in Gardens
Today at 17:46
Small businesses are grateful for the promise of relief, but many questions remain unanswered,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dludlu - SBI Chief Executive Officer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Liquor control is going to be quite stringent - Premier Winde on lockdown Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he fully supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to lock down the country. 24 March 2020 11:31 AM
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
Black Sash: Sassa must implement extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19 Civil rights group Black Sash says interim social relief is needed for the unemployed and children who depend on school feeding sc... 23 March 2020 3:33 PM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis. 23 March 2020 8:16 PM
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
Is Cell C still ailing or can it survive? Ailing mobile operator Cell C said the second half of its 2019 financial year showed a strong turnaround in its fortunes. 23 March 2020 6:48 PM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Make the most of free maths and science online learning Siyavula Education offers free resources to help prevent kids falling behind in key subjects like maths and science. 24 March 2020 7:24 AM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Barbs Wire - Man under coronavirus quarantine in France ran marathon on balcony

Barbs Wire - Man under coronavirus quarantine in France ran marathon on balcony

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman



What to do if you stuck at an airport or on a cruise liner due to Covid-19

24 March 2020 11:54 AM

Kieno speaks to Linda Balme Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart.

A guide to managing your remote workers

24 March 2020 11:39 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Tim London

Pay it forward to pet shelters under threat due to Covid-19

24 March 2020 11:02 AM

Kieno speaks to Belinda Abrahams, spokesperson for the SPCA

National Consumer Commission talks about the Ford Kuga outcome

24 March 2020 10:54 AM

Kieno speaks to Joseph Selolo Head of prosecutions NCC

Price gouging

24 March 2020 10:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele has been the Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission.

Provincial government economics stimulus package due to Covid-19

24 March 2020 10:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government and Rashied Toefy Deputy Director-General of the provincial Economic Development and Tourism Department.

Open Line: 21 days lockdown

24 March 2020 9:51 AM
Taste Test Monday

23 March 2020 12:18 PM

This week we welcome Andrew Flanagan, owner of The Poke Co. with branches in Sea
Point .Loop &Kloof Street in the CBD . A poke bowl is based upon raw marinated fish,
that’s cubed and layered up with a serving of sticky rice , pickles & various other
ingredients.

What will businesses look like Post Covid-19

23 March 2020 11:52 AM

Guest: Dr Morne Mostert, Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Trending

[INFOGRAPHICS] SA 21-day lockdown rules at a glance

Local Politics

Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer donates R2bn to small businesses and workers

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 554

Local

EWN Highlights

Africa's weak health systems face escalating virus peril

24 March 2020 12:46 PM

CT Metrorail passengers accuse govt of neglecting coronavirus measures

24 March 2020 12:34 PM

Baragwanath Hospital staffer agrees with coronavirus lockdown

24 March 2020 12:29 PM

