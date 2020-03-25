CEO's paying it forward

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public 'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands. 25 March 2020 7:45 AM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
CEO's paying it forward

CEO's paying it forward

Johan Van Jaarsveld, he is the MD of Montego Pet Nutrition, South Africa’s largest local pet food manufacturer talks about the CSI initiative they created, #MontegoCares. . Montego’s CSI outreach involves supporting their local community, uplifting the town of Graaf Reinet and surrounds (where head office and their factory is), and supporting numerous animal charities across the country withfinancial support and food donations year-round.



Latest on impact of Covid-19 on local music industry

25 March 2020 11:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Martin Myers Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange

Hackers target World Health organisation amid coronavirus pandemic

25 March 2020 11:36 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za

POPCRU on the 21 day lockdown

25 March 2020 11:31 AM

SAPS will be on the front line as they enforce the nationwide lock down that goes into
effect tomorrow evening, Correctional officers are also in the firing line as prisons are
potential hot spots for a Covid 19 outbreak, SA prisons are notoriously over crowded &
experts are concerned that a outbreak could wreak havoc in prisons

Kieno speaks to Richard Mamabolo from POPCRU joins us for his thoughts on this issue

The World of advertising

25 March 2020 11:01 AM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

New York is the US Epicentre of the Coronvirus after recording 250 deaths

25 March 2020 10:40 AM

Bongani speaks to Brookes Spector associate editor for The Daily Maverick

Pre-Lockdown update with SA Tourism

25 March 2020 10:11 AM

Kieno speaks to Sis Ntashona SA Tourism CEO.

Open Line: Lockdown

25 March 2020 10:05 AM
What to do if you stuck at an airport or on a cruise liner due to Covid-19

24 March 2020 11:54 AM

Kieno speaks to Linda Balme Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart.

A guide to managing your remote workers

24 March 2020 11:39 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Tim London

Health Minister: You can walk your dogs and jog - but keep it short

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

Business

Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matter

25 March 2020 4:06 PM

Jake White appointed Bulls director of rugby

25 March 2020 3:59 PM

Sarb announces new measures to ensure flow of cash in economy

25 March 2020 3:14 PM

