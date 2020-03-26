Open Line: 21 Lockdown

SAPS will be on the front line as they enforce the nationwide lock down that goes into

effect tomorrow evening, Correctional officers are also in the firing line as prisons are

potential hot spots for a Covid 19 outbreak, SA prisons are notoriously over crowded &

experts are concerned that a outbreak could wreak havoc in prisons



Kieno speaks to Richard Mamabolo from POPCRU joins us for his thoughts on this issue

