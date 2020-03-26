CT based small business changes production lines to manufacture face mask

Kieno speaks to Fritz Warnich manages a factory in Cape Town - they do all sorts of laser cutting and steel work. Since Covid-19 broke out, a lot of their contracts have been canceled, so they are in dire straights.
Kieno speaks to JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Harris CEO at WesgroLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Thembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner at Competition Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government
Premier Alan Winde says his provincial government is ready to implement national
governments plans for the 21 day national lock down which kicks in at midnight tonight.
Kieno speaks to Martin Myers Founder and Publicist at Musician ExchangeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
SAPS will be on the front line as they enforce the nationwide lock down that goes into
effect tomorrow evening, Correctional officers are also in the firing line as prisons are
potential hot spots for a Covid 19 outbreak, SA prisons are notoriously over crowded &
experts are concerned that a outbreak could wreak havoc in prisons
Kieno speaks to Richard Mamabolo from POPCRU joins us for his thoughts on this issue
Johan Van Jaarsveld, he is the MD of Montego Pet Nutrition, South Africa’s largest local pet food manufacturer talks about the CSI initiative they created, #MontegoCares. . Montego’s CSI outreach involves supporting their local community, uplifting the town of Graaf Reinet and surrounds (where head office and their factory is), and supporting numerous animal charities across the country withfinancial support and food donations year-round.LISTEN TO PODCAST