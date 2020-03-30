Barbs Wire - First covid-19 case in Khayelitsha

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
This multi-platinum selling band Watershed, have released 5 studio albums so far, along
with a greatest hits album during their 18 year career, as well as receiving 2 SAMA
awards for best pop album. They are also multiple winners of SA's best band award by
People Magazine. But, as with all local creatives and musicians they are a;so feeling the impact of Covid- 19 on their business.
Kieno speaks to Craig Hindes from the Band Watershed
Kieno speaks to Ayanda Alliee Paine | Spokesperson for National Department of TransportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speak to Alan Winde Premier Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Deutsche Welle Berlin with Clifford CoonanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST