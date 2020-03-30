The UK’s death toll from the virus rose to 1,228 over the weekend

Kieno speaks to Rob Hugh Jones from the BBC World Service.
South Africa passes the 1 000 cases mark and the second death in South Africa after an earlier reported case proved negative. The current number of deaths remains at two.
Guest: Mikael Samuelsson Associate Professor at the UCT Graduate School of
Business and heads up the UCT GSB Solution Space.
Paul Roelofse Certified Financial chats to us about why social distancing could be
an opportunity to save
Bonang Mohale Bidvest Chairman gives us his thoughts on hoe the downgrade will
impact the economy.
Kieno speaks to Tertius Simmers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements
Kieno speaks to Jacques Celliers FNB CEO more on this story
Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government.
This multi-platinum selling band Watershed, have released 5 studio albums so far, along
with a greatest hits album during their 18 year career, as well as receiving 2 SAMA
awards for best pop album. They are also multiple winners of SA's best band award by
People Magazine. But, as with all local creatives and musicians they are a;so feeling the impact of Covid- 19 on their business.
Kieno speaks to Craig Hindes from the Band Watershed
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.