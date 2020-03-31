Advice for South Africans during lockdown

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:45
WC Blood - please keep donating during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 13:55
JP Smith - retirement villages in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tanja Storm
Guests
Tanja Storm
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Today at 16:14
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
