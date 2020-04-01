Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:18
Mental Health support for healthcare workers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Kloppers
Today at 13:26
National Medical Frontliners Counselling Line
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Kate Leinberger
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Car Talk
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Consumer talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Wendy Alberts
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Open for reflection
Today at 15:40
Shared parenting during lockdown - and the difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy MacIver - Parent
Anton Neethling - Attorney in family law
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
COVID-19, the Emergency Regulations and sectional title living
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Bembridge - Property and Real Estate | Director at ENS Africa
Today at 16:20
POPIA in SA comes info effect today
POPIA in SA comes info effect today
Guests
Anna Collard - MD of KnowBe4 Africa
Today at 16:55
Local music slot
Local music slot
Today at 17:05
Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
SU researchers turning bread into hand sanitiser
SU researchers turning bread into hand sanitiser
Guests
Dr Timo Tait - Post-doc researcher in Food Science at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Guests
Sam Lloyd
