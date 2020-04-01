Amy Pittiway - Finally home

Months of isolation her her Wuhan apartment , then a 14 day quarantine in Polokwane,
Amy Pittiway is finally home.
Kieno speaks to Rashied Toefy Deputy Director General: Economic OperationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.is our guest for this week's CEO's Paying It
Forward slot, yesterday we played the SA Tourism ad, A positive, upbeat commercial
that encourages us to keep our spirits up, promising a return to everything we love once
we put Covid 19 behind us
Kieno speaks to Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson in conversation with Kieno KammiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
So to look at the the heavy handed application of medical aid scheme rules during lock
down, Kieno speaks to Dr Sipho Kabane, Chief executive and registrar at Council for
Medical Schemes.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Tim Metcalfe South African living in Italy last 6 years , teacher in the town - advice for South Africans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Hamilton | MD and Co-Founder of HR Simplified | Tel: 0824983254
HRSimplified what it does for small businesses
Compliance
Online HR Records
HR Management (Leave, Claims)
Employee Self Service – HR from anywhere
The Aspect of Remote work is important and you need to manage your staff remotely
We are offering HRSimplified to the SMME Businesses for free until End June 2020 (up
to 10 Employees) 1 April we launch Payroll as well with support for Accountants with their clients Optional – Blogs related to HR and Corona Virus on Website