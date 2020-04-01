Amy Pittiway - Finally home

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:18
Mental Health support for healthcare workers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Kloppers
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness - Kate Leinberger
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Wendy Alberts
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Shared parenting during lockdown - and the difficulties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy MacIver - Parent
Anton Neethling - Attorney in family law
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
COVID-19, the Emergency Regulations and sectional title living
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Bembridge - Property and Real Estate | Director at ENS Africa
Today at 16:20
POPIA in SA comes info effect today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anna Collard - MD of KnowBe4 Africa
Today at 16:55
Local music slot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
SU researchers turning bread into hand sanitiser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Timo Tait - Post-doc researcher in Food Science at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Lloyd
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to Solidarity Fund This donation is separate from her brother Nicky Oppenheimer's R1 billion donation towards the war on Covid-19 in South Africa. 1 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Amy Pittiway - Finally home

Amy Pittiway - Finally home

Months of isolation her her Wuhan apartment , then a 14 day quarantine in Polokwane,
Amy Pittiway is finally home.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

11:34 am - Today with Kieno Kammies

1 April 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno speaks to Rashied Toefy Deputy Director General: Economic Operations

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CEO's paying it forward

1 April 2020 11:04 AM

Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.is our guest for this week's CEO's Paying It
Forward slot, yesterday we played the SA Tourism ad, A positive, upbeat commercial
that encourages us to keep our spirits up, promising a return to everything we love once
we put Covid 19 behind us

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT Lung Unit on the new Covid-19 research taking place

1 April 2020 10:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno in conversation with Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson

1 April 2020 10:53 AM

Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson in conversation with Kieno Kammies

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing

1 April 2020 10:30 AM

So to look at the the heavy handed application of medical aid scheme rules during lock
down, Kieno speaks to Dr Sipho Kabane, Chief executive and registrar at Council for
Medical Schemes.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Quarantine Radio

1 April 2020 10:17 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whats trending in the world of advertising

31 March 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advice for South Africans during lockdown

31 March 2020 11:53 AM

Kieno speaks to Tim Metcalfe South African living in Italy last 6 years , teacher in the town - advice for South Africans.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HR Simplifies gives companies 3 months free support due to Covid-19

31 March 2020 11:42 AM

Guest: Michael Hamilton | MD and Co-Founder of HR Simplified | Tel: 0824983254
HRSimplified what it does for small businesses

Compliance
Online HR Records
HR Management (Leave, Claims)
Employee Self Service – HR from anywhere

The Aspect of Remote work is important and you need to manage your staff remotely
We are offering HRSimplified to the SMME Businesses for free until End June 2020 (up
to 10 Employees) 1 April we launch Payroll as well with support for Accountants with their clients Optional – Blogs related to HR and Corona Virus on Website

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful

World Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

EWN Highlights

Health Dept warns SA against complacency over lower than expected COVID-19 cases

1 April 2020 12:14 PM

EC man arrested after torching girlfriend’s house, killing 5 people

1 April 2020 12:02 PM

Health Dept to work with law enforcement during COVID-19 screening drive

1 April 2020 11:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA