Open Line: Mix reaction 21 day's lockdown

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
Relaxing Taxi Industry restrictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
5G does not cause COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Can China's "soft power" propel it to world leadership?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:21
Use your credit insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee Bromfield - CEO at Fnb Life
Today at 11:32
Hand sanitiser from old bread
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
No traffic and everyone's at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
A tipping point for video conferencing A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones 1 April 2020 7:15 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Open Line: Mix reaction 21 day's lockdown

Open Line: Mix reaction 21 day's lockdown



11:34 am - Today with Kieno Kammies

1 April 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno speaks to Rashied Toefy Deputy Director General: Economic Operations

Amy Pittiway - Finally home

1 April 2020 11:40 AM

Months of isolation her her Wuhan apartment , then a 14 day quarantine in Polokwane,
Amy Pittiway is finally home.
Amy Pittiway is finally home.

CEO's paying it forward

1 April 2020 11:04 AM

Sisa Ntshona, CEO of SA Tourism.is our guest for this week's CEO's Paying It
Forward slot, yesterday we played the SA Tourism ad, A positive, upbeat commercial
that encourages us to keep our spirits up, promising a return to everything we love once
we put Covid 19 behind us

UCT Lung Unit on the new Covid-19 research taking place

1 April 2020 10:57 AM

Kieno speaks to Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital.

Kieno in conversation with Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson

1 April 2020 10:53 AM

Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson in conversation with Kieno Kammies

Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing

1 April 2020 10:30 AM

So to look at the the heavy handed application of medical aid scheme rules during lock
down, Kieno speaks to Dr Sipho Kabane, Chief executive and registrar at Council for
Medical Schemes.

Barbs Wire - Quarantine Radio

1 April 2020 10:17 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Whats trending in the world of advertising

31 March 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

Advice for South Africans during lockdown

31 March 2020 11:53 AM

Kieno speaks to Tim Metcalfe South African living in Italy last 6 years , teacher in the town - advice for South Africans.

COVID-19 quick insight - 1 April 2020

2 April 2020 9:19 AM

Mkhize: Mass COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing local transmissions

2 April 2020 7:30 AM

Public sector unions urge govt to hike wages for state workers battling COVID-19

2 April 2020 7:25 AM

