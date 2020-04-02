Use your credit insurance

Globally there are: 935 817 active confirmed covid 19 cases, 193 700 of those have

recovered and 47 208 have died On Wednesday, South Africa has 1,380 confirmed cases, an increase of 27 since Tuesday 31 have recovered, and deaths remain at 5 .

A 45-year old teacher is one of the 5 people who have, died in Durban after contracting

Covid-19 On Wednesday Transport Fikele Mbalula taxis regulations were shifted with taxi operating hours extended.



Taxis are now allowed to carry 70 percent of their usual passenger load if taxis, drivers

and passengers are sanitised. Mbalula promises masks to taxi drivers for all passengers. 47,000 tests have been conducts, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched 67 mobile units According to the minister, the mobile units will increase government's testing capacity, which is currently at 5000 tests in 24 hours in 10 laboratories countrywide, to 80 000 tests in 24 hours. South African government attempting to repatriate - A LATAM airline flight left SA on Wednesday morning carrying 321 passengers heading for Sao Paulo, Brazil.



A 6-week old baby has died of Covid-19 in Connecticut in the USA as America's death

rises above 5000. Wimbeldon has been cancelled for the first time since World War 2.

Dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

