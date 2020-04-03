Day 8 - 3 April 2020

Globally the world has tipped over the 1 million mark of confirmed covid 19 cases, and

over 60, 000 people have died On Wednesday, South Africa confirmed 1,462 confirmed cases with 5 reported deathsn Minister of Police says 2289 people have been arrested for breaking lockdown regulations Changes to the lockdown regulations on Thursday: all informal food traders could also operate provided they obtain a permit from their local municipality.



Funeral travel regulations have been amended allowing close family members to travel

to other provinces. A funeral travel permit must be obtained from police station or

magistrate and the total number of attendees remains 50.



The South African government continues to help repatriate stranded citizens around

the world. And news around the world 950 Covid-19 deaths in Spain …the largest number of deaths in any country in a 24 hour period due to the virus bringing the countries deaths to over 10 000 6.6 million Americans apply for unemployment… a jump from 3,3 million In 2 weeks, worse job losses than the 2008 recession.