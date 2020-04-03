Open Line: Lockdown regulations

Today at 10:33 Why SARS is charging 20% duty on imported medical supplies and refunds paid out to businesses during lock down Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Edward Kieswetter

125 125

Today at 11:05 In an age of COVID-19, denial is deadly! Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA

125 125

Today at 11:32 Western Cape government updates on the Economy Lock Down Day 8 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

125 125