Quinton Roosi- halt rates payments

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:37
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose
Today at 13:47
Food - Philippi lettuce farm and food support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sameena Kariel
David Leslie - at Philippi Horticultural Area
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Frank Paco
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frank Paco
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
View all Local
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
View all Politics
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa's economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa's most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Quinton Roosi- halt rates payments

Quinton Roosi- halt rates payments

Kieno speaks to Quinton Roosi halt rates payments



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beware the free software - it very soon won't be

6 April 2020 12:03 PM
How small businesses can weather the Covid 19 storm

6 April 2020 11:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Natasha Dinham

Personal Finance - Useful financial websites during Lock Down

6 April 2020 11:41 AM

Kieno speaks to certified financial planner Paul Roelofse

Possible criminal charges to be laid against CT Mayor Dan Plato by Home Affairs

6 April 2020 10:43 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Minister of Home Affairs and JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security.

Covid-19 update Spain, Italy and UK

6 April 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to BBC's Audrey Tinline.

French doctors cause outrage after comments that Corona vaccine should be tested on poor Africans

6 April 2020 10:21 AM

Kieno speaks to French TV channel LCI, Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht raised the idea of testing new vaccines on impoverished African populations.

Latest update relating to WC governments fight back against Covid-19

6 April 2020 10:18 AM

Kieno speaks to Alan Winde Premier at Western Cape Government

Day 11 - 6 April 2020

6 April 2020 10:15 AM

Globally the world has 1 273 990 confirmed covid 19 cases, and over 69, 444 people
have died Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1655, an increase of 70 cases.
Two more patients have died - an 82-year-old woman in the Western Cape, and an 86-
year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 2000 arrests for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations Including a wedding party of 50 arrested at eNselni outside Richards Bay n KZN – the bride, groom and pastor were among those arrested. A liquor store in Langa was looted. Supermarkets and stores such Shoprite Chedkers, Pick n Pay and clicks are introducing plastic and Perspex face shields for cashiers at tills, Police Minister Bheki Clee says over 2000 gender-based violence reports in the first week of the lockdown. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19. On Sunday night Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address to the nation and the rest of the commonwealth…ending with the line harking back to WW2 .. Echoing the words of the Vera Lynn wartime song, she said that "we will meet again".

On Sunday night Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address to the nation and the rest of the
commonwealth…ending with the line harking back to WW2 .. Echoing the words of the
Vera Lynn wartime song, she said that “we will meet again”.

Barbs Wire - Shoprite Langa liquor store looting

6 April 2020 10:13 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Trending

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

Local

EWN Highlights

UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown

6 April 2020 11:17 AM

Lesotho healthcare workers strike over COVID-19 grievances

6 April 2020 10:57 AM

#EWNSportingMoments: Van Wyk recalls Banyana's historic WWC qualification

6 April 2020 10:46 AM

