ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beware the free software - it very soon won't be

Globally the world has 1 273 990 confirmed covid 19 cases, and over 69, 444 people

have died Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1655, an increase of 70 cases.

Two more patients have died - an 82-year-old woman in the Western Cape, and an 86-

year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal.



Over 2000 arrests for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations Including a wedding party of 50 arrested at eNselni outside Richards Bay n KZN – the bride, groom and pastor were among those arrested. A liquor store in Langa was looted. Supermarkets and stores such Shoprite Chedkers, Pick n Pay and clicks are introducing plastic and Perspex face shields for cashiers at tills, Police Minister Bheki Clee says over 2000 gender-based violence reports in the first week of the lockdown. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to hospital 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.



On Sunday night Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address to the nation and the rest of the

commonwealth…ending with the line harking back to WW2 .. Echoing the words of the

Vera Lynn wartime song, she said that “we will meet again”.

