Open Line: Covid-19 global

Globally the world has 1,347 803 confirmed cases of covid-19, over 277 thousand have recovered, and deaths rise to over 74 thousand Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released on Monday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1686, an increase of 31 cases and 12 deaths to date.



The 12th death is a 57-year-old man in the Western Cape. He was admitted to hospital on 5 April. He had comorbidities including diabetes and ischaemic heart disease. Western Cape total of confirmed cases - 462 With testing began in earnest, 58 098 tests have been conducted nationswide. 16 healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Kwa-Zulu Natal, raising the issue of protective gear. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.



Spain: the death rate in Spain and Italy continue to decline, European nations are looking ahead to when to ease lockdowns. Italy and Spain account for 40% of the world’s total infections. WHO said wearing facemasks could be justified in areas where hand-washing and physical distancing are difficult, but stressed the mass use of medical masks could exacerbate the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

