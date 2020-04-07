SIpho Hotstix Mabuse

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 13:20
Growthpoint properties - any lockdown rental relief?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Estienne De Klerk - Executive Director at Growthpoint
Today at 13:36
Minute of Mindfulness - Nicky Cloete
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Science & Tech feature: Blood Types and Covid 19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Shahroch Nahrwah - Head of Department: Clinical Haematology at Melomed Tokai
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Autistic kids in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Voss - Chairperson at Autism Western Cape
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Amy Tjasink
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Tjasink - Singer/songwriter at Amy Tjasink Music
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
No lockdown, please, we’re Swedish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fredrik Erixon - Swedish economist
Today at 15:40
MADNESS: ESSAYS OF HOPE AND UNCERTAINTY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Baumann - Psychiatrist and author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Have trauma cases decreased with the banning of alcohol sales during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Nicol - Head of the Trauma Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 16:20
Victoria Falls is thriving, records highest flow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
The theatre industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 17:05
Our direct human ancestor Homo erectus is older than we thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephanie Baker - researcher at the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Call for airtight full face snorkeling masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heather Bougard - Surgeon
[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown Famous local talents sing together while in their own homes and it is an uplifting tribute to the Mother City under lockdown. 7 April 2020 12:22 PM
[LISTEN] UIF commissioner fields questions from listeners Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping answered a range of questions from claimants facing difficulties. 7 April 2020 11:30 AM
Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis Waves for Change tells Early Breakfast host Abs Nzelenzele how it's changing up its surfing therapy service in light of Covid-19. 7 April 2020 11:19 AM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown? Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the main concern is those organisations that are on the fringes. 6 April 2020 8:12 PM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
SIpho Hotstix Mabuse

SIpho Hotstix Mabuse

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse is one of the country's best-loved and most respected musicians;
more than just a musician or an artist, he is a legend. Sipho is a regular commentator on
arts and culture in the country and has sat on the Boards of The National Arts Council
and SAMRO, with his influence felt on both sides of the industry - as an entertainer and
as a businessman. Over the course of his illustrious career Sipho has become an integral
part of the entertainment industry and his contributions to the musical landscape of
South Africa are appreciated and honoured by music lovers the world over.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The world of Advertising

7 April 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry | Director at Cherryflava Media

Teen entrepreneurs empowering young people to have access to the tools they need

7 April 2020 11:44 AM

Kieno speaks to Lydia Zingoni Executive Director at Sa Teen Entrepreneur.

Young people are the future leaders in business and government and we need passionate people to invest in their future.

Staying Healthy and fit during lock down

7 April 2020 11:22 AM

Whether she’s hosting KFM Fitness Guide, laughing at herself for feeling like the worst
in a gym class,, or even constructively replaying her “fit-cations” and gym journeys on
her blog Giraffe in the City, Liezel is always being real & informative about where to go,
what to do, whom to ask for – where wellness & fitness, is concerned! Now she is all
about the Virtual Fitness world!

The most interesting websites to visit while in lock down

7 April 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno spoke to Tech Editor Jan Vermeulen about the most interesting websites to visit while in lock down.

Lockdown Regulations and the prohibited for sale during lockdown

7 April 2020 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Acting Commissioner Ms Thezi Mabuza discussed the Lockdown Regulations and the prohibited for sale during lockdown the conduct and role of the NCC  during this period.

Covid 19 in USA

7 April 2020 10:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Brookes Spector Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Retired US diplomat.

Fake news about homeless people getting locked up in Pollsmoor for quarantine

7 April 2020 10:23 AM

The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman talks to Kieno about the suspension of a law enforcement officer for spreading fake news, saying homeless people will be locked up in Pollsmoor for quarantine.

Day 12 - 7 April 2020

7 April 2020 10:16 AM

Globally the world has 1,347 803 confirmed cases of covid-19, over 277 thousand have recovered, and deaths rise to over 74 thousand Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released on Monday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1686, an increase of 31 cases and 12 deaths to date.

The 12th death is a 57-year-old man in the Western Cape. He was admitted to hospital on 5 April. He had comorbidities including diabetes and ischaemic heart disease. Western Cape total of confirmed cases - 462 With testing began in earnest, 58 098 tests have been conducted nationswide. 16 healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19 in Kwa-Zulu Natal, raising the issue of protective gear. And news around the world UK Prime Minister has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Spain:  the death rate in Spain and Italy continue to decline, European nations are looking ahead to when to ease lockdowns. Italy and Spain account for 40% of the world’s total infections.  WHO said wearing facemasks could be justified in areas where hand-washing and physical distancing are difficult, but stressed the mass use of medical masks could exacerbate the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Barbs Wire - Bushiri Live requesting offerings from congregation

7 April 2020 10:06 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown

Local

Motsoaledi wants SAPS to investigate CT Mayor Dan Plato over refugee shelter

Local

WC man who posted fake news video on 'contaminated' Covid-19 test kits arrested

Local

