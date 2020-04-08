Day 13 - 8 April 2020

Globally the world has 1million 430 thousand confirmed cases of covid-19, with the

deaths toll over over 82 thousand. South Africa’s cases rise to 1,749.A 13th person has also died, a Durban man, who had stage 4 prostate cancer Sixty-six people have tested positive at the St. Augustine's Hospital in Durban and 48 of those are staff members.



President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday govt is still assessing lockdown effects and it is

still early to decide if it should be extended Lockdown regulation amendments: children can travel between their parents homes under some tightly controlled circumstances

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams will meet with the president over

breaking lockdown regulations Capetonian Steven Birch will return to court in July over the making and disseminating fake news And news around the world



While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital on std oxygen, UK deaths

rise toover 6000 with peak expected over Easter Weekend. US President Trump threatens to cut off US funding to World Health Organisation, accusing it of "missing the call" on the coronavirus pandemic. - and suggesting that the WHO went along with Beijing's efforts to minimise the severity of the pandemic.