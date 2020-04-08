Science and Tech

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:15
On the couch - author Brent Meersman discusses A Childhood Made Up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Alexia Montanari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Lock down rule changes: co-parenting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Today at 15:40
Home from Home: Siphosethu's Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphosethu (surname)
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cricket behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Today at 16:55
Hotels and Covid-19: Tsogo Sun
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 17:05
The national ventilator project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Bailey - DTI
Today at 17:20
Climate change to cause abrupt species loss this century
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos - senior researcher at the African Climate & Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town.
Today at 17:46
Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
CJ Tudor - Author of The Other People
