African dream and what she is doing with her life.

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:15
On the couch - author Brent Meersman discusses A Childhood Made Up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Alexia Montanari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Lock down rule changes: co-parenting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Today at 15:40
Home from Home: Siphosethu's Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphosethu (surname)
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cricket behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Today at 16:55
Hotels and Covid-19: Tsogo Sun
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 17:05
The national ventilator project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Bailey - DTI
Today at 17:20
Climate change to cause abrupt species loss this century
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos - senior researcher at the African Climate & Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town.
Today at 17:46
Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
CJ Tudor - Author of The Other People
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WC authorities busy with scenario planning for Covid-19's economic impact The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department is currently scenario planning for interventions post-Covid-19. 8 April 2020 11:41 AM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
Here's why you're having weird dreams right now...and yes, #Covid19 is to blame Lester Kiewit asks sleep expert Dale Rae why he's having such bizarre dreams during the current Covid-19 lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
Reserve Bank explains lockdown debt relief strategy The Reserve Bank has released recent directives to bring debt relief to the banking sector explains Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana. 8 April 2020 8:19 AM
EOH slashes salaries of execs and high-earning workers to cope with Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitifield interviews EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller. 7 April 2020 7:29 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
African dream and what she is doing with her life.

African dream and what she is doing with her life.

Kieno speaks Vicky Sampson shares her views on her hit song Afrikan Dream and what she is doing with her life.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Trendspotting- Business unusual at the end of lockdown

8 April 2020 11:59 AM

Kieno Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Science and Tech

8 April 2020 11:46 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen is the Editor at large of My Broadband.co.za, and today we chatting to him about ,fake news on the web and 50 websites to waste your time on and more.

Traffic readiness ahead of the Easter Weekend

8 April 2020 11:05 AM

The traffic departments plans and readiness for the Easter long weekend from a Provincial perspective,I'm joined by Traffic Chief Kenny Africa

CEO's Paying it Forward

8 April 2020 10:55 AM

Kieno speaks to RunwaySale CEO Karl Hammerschmidt - RunwaySale is a webbased company that sells designer brands at discount prices by hosting flash events.

SA Tourism update

8 April 2020 10:43 AM

Kieno speaks to SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona 

WCape Provincial economic recovery plans if lock down is extended

8 April 2020 10:24 AM

Kieno speaks to Solly Fourie Western Cape Economic Oppurtunities and Tourism Director General.

How do we formalise the minibus taxi industry to qualify for government subsidy

8 April 2020 10:22 AM

Kieno speaks to Mikhail Manuel A Doctoral researcher at the UCT Centre for Transport Studies.

Day 13 - 8 April 2020

8 April 2020 10:10 AM

Globally the world has 1million 430 thousand confirmed cases of covid-19, with the
deaths toll over over 82 thousand. South Africa’s cases rise to 1,749.A 13th person has also died, a Durban man, who had stage 4 prostate cancer Sixty-six people have tested positive at the St. Augustine's Hospital in Durban and 48 of those are staff members.

President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday govt is still assessing lockdown effects and it is
still early to decide if it should be extended Lockdown regulation amendments: children can travel between their parents homes under some tightly controlled circumstances
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams will meet with the president over
breaking lockdown regulations Capetonian Steven Birch will return to court in July over the making and disseminating fake news And news around the world

While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital on std oxygen, UK deaths
rise toover 6000 with peak expected over Easter Weekend. US President Trump threatens to cut off US funding to World Health Organisation, accusing it of "missing the call" on the coronavirus pandemic. - and suggesting that the WHO went along with Beijing's efforts to minimise the severity of the pandemic.

Barbs Wire - Cradock's refuse collectors sing to a girl who has a birthday

8 April 2020 10:06 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Trending

Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown

Local World

Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted

Local

Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

Soshanguve taxi driver arrested for violating lockdown regulations

8 April 2020 11:53 AM

#EWNSPORTINGMOMENTS: Natalie du Toit announces herself to the world

8 April 2020 11:21 AM

PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

8 April 2020 10:56 AM

