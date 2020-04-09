Barbs Wire - Why Oom Cyril was trending

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:17
South Africans stuck abroad
Guests
Neal Stacey
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Ingrid Regenass
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Guests
Leigh Jackman - Exclusive Books at Marketing Manager
Today at 14:17
Exploitation of Big Cats
Guests
Audrey Delsink - Wildlife Director at Humane Society International Africa
Today at 14:42
Entertainment segment
Guests
Chanel September
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Small business struggling to get in touch with Gov
Guests
Neville Jullies - Director PG LABELS &TRIMS
Today at 15:20
How COVID predictions and models work
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cape Town attorney William Booth shot at in his garage
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
