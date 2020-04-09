UIF related question for the UIF Commisioner

Today at 13:17 South Africans stuck abroad Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Neal Stacey

125 125

Today at 13:31 Minute of Mindfulness - Ingrid Regenass Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 13:40 Quarantine Book Club Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Leigh Jackman - Exclusive Books at Marketing Manager

125 125

Today at 14:17 Exploitation of Big Cats Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Audrey Delsink - Wildlife Director at Humane Society International Africa

125 125

Today at 14:42 Entertainment segment Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Chanel September

Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

125 125

Today at 15:10 Small business struggling to get in touch with Gov Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neville Jullies - Director PG LABELS &TRIMS

125 125

Today at 15:20 How COVID predictions and models work Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 Cape Town attorney William Booth shot at in his garage Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL

125 125

Today at 17:05 Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24

125 125

Today at 17:20 Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ

125 125

Today at 17:46 Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Matthew Mole:

125 125

Today at 20:10 Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lisa Sonn

Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...

125 125

Today at 20:25 Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis? Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rev Michael Weeder

125 125

Today at 21:15 Brothers in War & Peace Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...

125 125