Day 19 - 14 April 2020

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:17
3D hobbyists print face masks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Scholtz
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Janet Farquarson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Bad dreams during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Russell Foster
Today at 14:10
Leave clear for listener voicenotes and whatsapps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:17
Monique Strydom on adapting to lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monique Strydom - Founder at Matla A Bana
Monique Strydom
Today at 14:45
Andrew Finlayson - run a marathon for PSFA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Finlayson
Today at 14:52
Quarantunes - Dave Starke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Starke
Today at 15:10
Open for John to reflect and speculate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Possible Covid-19 scenarios going forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
COVID-19: The Impact on Small Businesses and Gaps in Current Solutions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zak Essa - Board Member at Phaphama SEDI
Today at 15:50
SA’s world-class scientists, doctors are set to expose our weak political class
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:10
Should the school year be cancelled?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Education expert
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Today at 16:55
Flood waters return to the Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 17:05
Call for feeding schemes at schools under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally - Executive Director of the Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 17:20
What can ant colonies tell us about how to fight disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Phair - Post Doctoral Researcher Department of Botany and Zoology Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love feeding 10 000 a week - and growing!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Latest Local
'You can't swap a teacher for homeschooling, that's nonsense' - Jonathan Jansen Professor Jonathan Jansen says the Covid-10 crisis has served to highlight the disparities in education in South Africa.
Former matrics lend a hand to current crop during lockdown 2019 matrics come together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during lockdown.
'It's going to change the world' - 5G in layman's terms Tech journo Nafisa Akabor explains 5G technology to self-confessed technophobe Refilwe Moloto
View all Local
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha.
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu.
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations.
View all Politics
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover.
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown.
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde.
View all Business
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs.
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why.
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening.
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment.
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a...
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show.
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment.
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that...
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening.
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend.
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions.
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.
View all Africa
[OPINION] Letter to my adult children of the future The Money Show producer Cecile Basson writes a moving and insightful 'letter to her future children' from lockdown.
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle.
''Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot's Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation).
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Day 19 - 14 April 2020

Day 19 - 14 April 2020

Globally the world  has over 1.9 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 119k people have died  South Africa’s confimed Covid-19 cases rose by 99 to 2272 with sadly 2 more deaths bringing the total to 27 - One a 57-year old Gauteng man worryingly had  had no record of any underlying diseases.

The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases – with currently 29 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals in the province, 15 of these in intensive care. Tests conducted nationally to date number 83 663 with Government planning to test at least 600,000 people in the coming weeks. Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim on the ministerial advisory committee says South Africa’s epidemic trajectory  related to coronavirus COVID-19 is unique compared to other countries. – adding the outbreak will likely be delayed but SA cannot escape the worst of this pandemic. And news around the world New York City alone has suffered almost 7,000 deaths,  The number of confirmed cases is approaching 10,000 in India.

Spain is allowing some businesses to resume operations as its death toll continues to fall. And finally, the Korea Times reported South Korea confirms 111 cases of coronavirus reinfection For now it is uncertain what led to reinfection ― revived virus that survived treatment or fresh exposure to the virus after recovery, said director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The world of advertising

14 April 2020 12:04 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy

14 April 2020 11:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Sabine Lehman founder and CEO of Curiositas and founder and chair of the African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions. She holds an MBA from the UCT Graduate school of Business.

Unit trust the centre of the financial universe

14 April 2020 11:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse

UIF Commissioner with latest updates and queries

14 April 2020 11:07 AM

Kieno speaks to Teboho Maruping UIF Commissioner at Department Of Labour

Taxi convoy tried to sneak into Eastern Cape

14 April 2020 10:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape MEC for Transport and Eastern Cape Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Cancel 2020 school year

14 April 2020 10:35 AM

Kieno speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Labrador sports commentary

14 April 2020 10:25 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Barbs Wire - Hilarious dog commentary

14 April 2020 10:19 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Open Line:

14 April 2020 9:43 AM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief

Business

[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory

Local Politics

Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City

Local Politics

Mark Heywood praises govt's 'openness' with public on COVID-19

14 April 2020 1:03 PM

CT matriculants feeling study pressure as lockdown drags on

14 April 2020 1:01 PM

China tightens Russia border checks, approves coronavirus vaccine trials

14 April 2020 12:59 PM

