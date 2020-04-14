Unit trust the centre of the financial universe

Globally the world has over 1.9 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 119k people have died South Africa’s confimed Covid-19 cases rose by 99 to 2272 with sadly 2 more deaths bringing the total to 27 - One a 57-year old Gauteng man worryingly had had no record of any underlying diseases.



The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases – with currently 29 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals in the province, 15 of these in intensive care. Tests conducted nationally to date number 83 663 with Government planning to test at least 600,000 people in the coming weeks. Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim on the ministerial advisory committee says South Africa’s epidemic trajectory related to coronavirus COVID-19 is unique compared to other countries. – adding the outbreak will likely be delayed but SA cannot escape the worst of this pandemic. And news around the world New York City alone has suffered almost 7,000 deaths, The number of confirmed cases is approaching 10,000 in India.



Spain is allowing some businesses to resume operations as its death toll continues to fall. And finally, the Korea Times reported South Korea confirms 111 cases of coronavirus reinfection For now it is uncertain what led to reinfection ― revived virus that survived treatment or fresh exposure to the virus after recovery, said director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)

