Open Line: Mix bag

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Creators of Zoom conferencing app faces a possible class action lawsuit over "lying" about its privacy settings
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Mantellis donates to Red Cross and other public hospitals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Mantell - Founder at Mantelli's
Today at 11:45
Lucinda Evans- feedings schemes during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Chairperson at Mitchells Plain CPF Cluster
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Local
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. 14 April 2020 11:50 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
Today With Kieno Kammies
Open Line: Mix bag

Open Line: Mix bag



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

FNB corrects the confusion about its Cash Relief for Businesses product during Lock Down

15 April 2020 11:20 AM
How the Lock Down impacts on the economy of the Western Cape

15 April 2020 10:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Tim Harris Chief Executive Officer of Wesgro.

Day 20 - 15 April 2020

15 April 2020 10:29 AM

Globally the world  heads towards 2 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 126k people have died  South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases remain at 2,415 with deaths still at 27. 410 South Africans have recovered. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus with most infections , but KZN now has the most number of deaths – 12.

12 staff members at the Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton have tested positive for Covid-19. 7 of the 12 staffers are health workers. Community members in Mitchells Plain protested food parcels and 3 people arrested for public violence Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville and Heideveld were looted.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give the President more time to consider its request - It wants to run a limited service to sell alcohol during the lockdown in order to survive. Government denies SAA  another 10 billion Rand. saying the Covid-19 outbreak has stretched national resources

U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic arguing it had failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable - after promoting China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse releases Covid-19 song

15 April 2020 10:14 AM

SA Music legend and Icon Sipho Hotstix Mabuse is realesing a brand new song using
the burn out melody to encourage South Africans during the lockdown.

Prof Tim Noakes apologies for spreading incorrect information about Covid-19

15 April 2020 10:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser Head: Division of Medical Virology Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University and NHLS Tygerberg and Professor Tim Noakes has been taken to task over the spreading of inaccurate information about Covid-19 during a radio interview with a community radio station in Muizenberg Cape Town.

Barbs Wire

15 April 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

The world of advertising

14 April 2020 12:04 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

Life after lockdown: welcome to physical distancing and the contactless economy

14 April 2020 11:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Sabine Lehman founder and CEO of Curiositas and founder and chair of the African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions. She holds an MBA from the UCT Graduate school of Business.

Unit trust the centre of the financial universe

14 April 2020 11:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse

Trending

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

Business Lifestyle Opinion

[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

Local Politics

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

Business Opinion

W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Govt rejection of further funding spells end for SAA, says expert

15 April 2020 9:23 AM

Mboweni optimistic of rapid upswing in economic growth after deep recession

15 April 2020 9:22 AM

12 Mediclinic Morningside staff members contract COVID-19

15 April 2020 9:22 AM

